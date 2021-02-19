PRIMIS broker enquiries up 18% during January

Adviser network resolved over 2,400 broker queries last month, including for income protection

PRIMIS Mortgage Network product desk resolved a record number of enquiries from appointed representative (AR) advisers during January - an 18% increase on its monthly average.

According to the firm, income protection requests made up a significant proportion of the 2,462 broker queries it received last month, suggesting that interest around the product has been strong.

PRIMIS said that the requests related to the fact income protection offerings cover multiple and complex medical conditions, as well as a multitude of occupation types.

Other areas of interest included mortgage lending for adverse credit borrowers, lenders accepting self-employed borrowers who have used the government's Self-Employment Income Support (SEISS) and those on furlough, cases regarding second holiday homes during stamp duty holiday and solutions for Right-to-Buy borrowers.

During the course of the pandemic, PRIMIS said its product desk supported brokers with 18,746 queries in total between March and December 2020, while throughout 2020, the desk resolved 23,777 queries from advisers.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at PRIMIS, comments: "January marked a strong start to the year for our product desk team, with a record number of queries from brokers coming in as this community looked for additional support to help them with client cases. Investing in our adviser members has continued to be a priority for us during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is extremely encouraging to see a high number of brokers taking advantage of our product desk team's expertise to help them provide customers with the best possible outcomes. Sharing best practice is at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to seeing more of our advisers make the most of the support available via the product desk over the course of 2021."