Insurer Long Covid support 'meets NICE guidelines'

L&G medical officer welcomes guidelines from last December and explains IP rehab role alongside NHS

Long Covid support provided as part of income protection rehabilitation can "dovetail nicely" with NHS services and backfill support that it is not currently offering, Legal & General's medical officer Dr Tarun Gupta has said in light of recently detailed NICE guidelines.

According to Gupta, the insurer's ‘Long Covid Support' service, launched in November 2020 and provided by Vitality360, can cater for patients classified as having Ongoing Symptomatic Covid-19, those showing signs of the virus from four to 12 weeks, who are currently not being served by the NHS.

Referral to NHS for post-Covid multidisciplinary (MDT) assessment via specialised clinics happens from 12 weeks, with these patients - classed as having Post Covid-19 syndrome - likely to have complex physical and mental health needs, according to NICE.

It fills a current void where individuals would otherwise be unable to access such services.

Dr Gupta, who welcomed the NICE guidelines released in December 2020, said: "It's important that, as a group income protection insurer providing dedicated Long Covid support, we keep up to speed with such recommendations to ensure that our services complement public sector support as far as possible.

"Following careful analysis of the guidelines, it's clear that our newly designed programme does that, with the potential to help relieve pressure on NHS rehabilitation services in the process. Our programme helps meet the typical psychological and physical needs of those classified by NICE as having Ongoing Symptomatic Covid-19, a group that is not explicitly or necessarily being served by the NHS in this way at present."

Early intervention

As Legal & General's income protection claims management approach is based on early intervention, proactive case management and appropriate rehabilitation, Dr Gupta believes that insurance services, such as L&G's Long Covid Support, can play a crucial role in filling in where the NHS currently is not.

"Because our Long Covid support kicks in early, following an absence of four to six weeks, it dovetails nicely with public sector services. It fills a current void where individuals would otherwise be unable to access such services. The NICE guidelines indicate that referral into the NHS for multi-disciplinary assessment via the NHS' newly commissioned specialist clinics is from 12 weeks onwards.

"Our Long Covid support package, which includes up to eight hours of bespoke therapy and rehabilitation sessions, is designed to capture as many people as possible, providing a level of support at an early stage that is clinically appropriate. If symptoms persist beyond 12 weeks, deeper and broader therapeutic input - appropriate for the challenges faced by this group - is then available via the NHS post Covid-19 clinics."

