Protection industry 'meeting or exceeding' expectations say advisers

Advisers surveyed rank product design and underwriting services highly in 2020, report shows

The protection industry is largely meeting expectations from advisers and delivering satisfactory levels of products and services, according to a new report from financial technology and research business, Defaqto.

The Protection Services Review 2021 report surveyed 361 advisers between July and September last year, measuring the relative importance of 10 satisfaction categories of service, the level of individual protection product recommendations and identifying advisers' preferred providers of individual protection business.

The report found that the protection industry is "meeting or exceeding expectations" in six of the 10 areas of service under review, with the provider strength and brand, and commission and remuneration areas "significantly outperforming expectations" at the expense of the two categories ranked most important (underwriting services, and claims handling and administration) by advisers.

On the whole, advisers have recognised the efforts made and acknowledge that the providers adapted well under difficult circumstances.

Commenting on the report, Ben Heffer, insight consultant (life & protection) at Defaqto said: "We know that providers worked hard to continue to service advisers and clients as the lockdown took hold with many introducing measures to help process new applications remotely, support clients in claim and mitigate those experiencing financial hardships.

"A small drift in the satisfaction levels for new business and existing business administration is to be expected, but overall satisfaction levels have borne up well."

Industry consistency

Satisfaction levels were largely consistent year-on-year across areas of service according to advisers, with product design (78%) new business processing (75%) and provider strength and brand (73%) recording the highest levels of satisfaction in this year's report.

There were year-on-year fluctuations of between one-to-two percentage points in the majority of areas of service reviewed, with the product design, and commission and renumeration areas both recording increases of 6% compared to last year. At the other end of the scale, technical assistance recorded the largest drop in satisfaction levels, falling from 58% to 53% year-on-year.

The report states that these fluctuations can be attributed to the "ability of the providers to respond to increased demand for assistance during lockdown," notwithstanding the "introduction of helpful product features to support advisers and clients" and "the income stream from protection while investment business was under pressure."

There was also little change year-on-year among advisers across the areas of service examined in terms of importance, with underwriting services ranking highest with an average score of 4.49 (on a possible scale of 1.00 - 5.00). This was followed by clams handling and administration (4.44) and new business processing (4.42).

Three of the 10 categories scored lower than a 4.00, with existing business administration, and commission and remuneration scoring 3.99 and 3.58 respectively. The lowest-ranked area of service was business development managers with a score of 3.54, which also represented the highest year-on-year score decrease (down 0.13)

Level term assurance, decreasing term assurance, critical illness cover with life cover, income protection and whole of life assurance were the top products recommended by advisers in the report, showing little change from 2019 recommendation levels.

Both critical illness cover with life cover and income protection saw decreased recommendations in 2020 compared to the year prior, falling 5% and 8% respectively. Meanwhile, there was further support for short term income protection insurance, which increased for the third year running, although the report notes that it was "unclear whether advisers were referring to the short-term general insurance product or to the long-term product with limited payment terms."

Providers

Aviva, Legal & General and Royal London were ranked as the most-used providers in this year's report, while Aegon slipped out of the top three and LV= ranked in fifth. HSBC Life and OneFamily showed the greatest increase in support in 2020, but from a low base, the report notes.

The report found that, on average, advisers are using six protection providers compared with 6.1 in 2019, with three being the most common number of providers used.

When it came to how providers have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic, 34% of advisers indicated that their protection provider had adapted very well, while 53% said they had adapted to some extent.

Meanwhile, 41% felt that their provider completely supported them during the pandemic with just over half (51%) saying they felt somewhat supported. Only 8% indicated that their provider had not supported them at all.

"I don't doubt that there will have been some cases that didn't run smoothly and where the provider was unable to help, but on the whole, advisers have recognised the efforts made and acknowledge that the providers adapted well under difficult circumstances," Heffer commented.