iPipeline partners with Wipro to 'help insurers adapt'

Global informational technology, consulting and business process firm adopts SSG Digital Platform

According to iPipeline, its partnership with Wipro will help protection insurers accelerate their digital growth plans, adapt to change and free themselves of legacy system restrictions.

By using iPipeline's end-to-end, quote-to-claim SSG Digital Platform solution, it is thought that Wipro will assist insurers in scaling up to develop new propositions and enter different markets where current technical restrictions prevent them from doing so, while also responding quickly to fast-changing market conditions, especially in light of Covid-19.

Ian Teague, UK group managing director at iPipeline, said: "iPipeline's continued UK growth and the growing sales and market opportunities in Europe mean that we are increasingly focused on developing partnerships. Through our collaboration with Wipro we can continue to drive the growth of the SSG Digital Platform. By leveraging Wipro's services alongside the capabilities of the SSG Digital Platform, we can help insurers adapt more quickly to changes in the market. This new partnership will also allow insurers to better support the needs of those customers who are locked into old legacy systems."

According to iPipeline, its SSG Digital platform currently processes over 30% of UK new protection policies.

Omkar Nisal, managing director UK and Ireland at Wipro, said: "We are excited to partner with iPipeline as a part of our insurance business. Through this partnership, we will bring our industry expertise and system integration capabilities including cloud, cognitive, and co-innovation approach to our joint customers in the insurance space. Together, we are investing to enhance our competencies on SSG Digital platform and create an agile delivery model that improves quality and offers cost efficiencies."