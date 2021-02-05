Angela Davidson named head of protection for Mortgage Intelligence

Passion for Protection founder joins senior management team of established mortgage network

The Bournemouth-based company has three appointed representative networks and a long-established directly authorised club, all supporting members specialising in mortgages, protection and general insurance.



Joining with more than 30 years of industry experience, Angela Davidson [pictured] worked for many years as a mortgage and protection adviser for Barclays before working in the intermediary space for Royal London and Zurich.

She has also run her own protection consultancy business, Passion for Protection, which focused on motivating and inspiring advisers to offer protection advice.

Sally Laker, managing director of Mortgage Intelligence, comments: "We are delighted to be working with Angela as she brings a wealth of experience and skills and is passionate about the importance of looking after customers and protecting their lifestyle.



"Angela will be taking our academy programme to the next level, working with our advisers to look after more customers and meet their protection needs."

Davidson told COVER: "This role is nothing short of exciting to me. Protection is my absolute passion and it's a privilege to be joining such a great team to do what I love best, develop protection business."