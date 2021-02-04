Bupa's Cromwell Hospital opens 'Long Covid' clinic

One in 10 with Covid experience symptoms which last three months or longer, it is estimated

A new specialist clinic in Kensington, London, is providing personalised treatment plans for patients suffering the long-haul effects of coronavirus.

Based at Bupa's Cromwell Hospital, it is led by a team of consultants who focus on various physical symptoms, such as respiratory issues, fatigue and joint or muscle pain, as well as mental health.

As well as tailoring treatment plans, they are able to provide onward referrals to cardiologists, neurologists, specialist respiratory physiotherapists and psychiatrists.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS), it is estimated that one in 10 people infected with Covid experience symptoms which last for three months or longer, while a study published in the Lancet found that 20% of Covid patients in the US developed a mental health problem - such as depression, insomnia or anxiety - within three months of diagnosis.

Philip Luce, hospital director at Cromwell Hospital said: "There's a clear need for more support when it comes to 'Long Covid'. Patients are reporting varying symptoms which are preventing them from returning to work and continuing with their daily routines before they contracted the virus.

"I'm delighted that we've opened this clinic to support and provide personalised treatment plans for patients struggling with the long-term impact of Covid-19."

Dr Brian O'Connor, consultant in respiratory medicine and the lead for the 'Long Covid' clinic, added: "We know people are experiencing ongoing symptoms of Covid-19, from struggling with memory or concentration levels to suffering breathlessness during everyday activities. Our new clinic helps people access the right support for their individual needs."

The clinic is open five days per week for either virtual or face-to-face consultations, including comprehensive blood tests, chest x-ray, lung function tests, ECG and echocardiogram.