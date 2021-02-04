Pandemic triggers employer PMI interest amid postponed cancer treatment

'Health insurance will be a key focus for employers in 2021 looking to access cancer services faster'

The latest lockdown is driving more employers to consider providing private medical insurance (PMI) to their employees, Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing executive director, Cheryl Brennan, has claimed on World Cancer Day (4 February).

Ongoing disruption to cancer services has led The Prince of Wales, who is a patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, to warn recently that cancer risks being the ‘forgotten C' during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the charity estimating that 50,000 people could be living with undiagnosed cancer because of delays to NHS services.

Meanwhile, reports - from the BBC and Manchester Evening News respectively - suggest that one NHS Trust in London has postponed potentially life-saving cancer operations due to Covid as have cancer operations in Greater Manchester. It is expected other trusts across the UK may follow suit if Covid hospitalisations increase.

According to Cancer Research, around 50% of people will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime - meaning many people will be diagnosed and living with cancer during their working lives.

Howden's Cheryl Brennan said: "Cancer services have been severely disrupted since the start of the pandemic. Now we are in a third lockdown this is starting to halt services again and there is concern about what this will mean for people with undetected cancers. Early referral, diagnosis and treatment can be the difference between life and death."

She added that over the past year she's seen more employers auditing their health and benefits packages in light of the pandemic to check they are still fit for purpose. This is leading to rising numbers of companies introducing private medical insurance (PMI) for the first time or extending existing policies to include more of their workforce, she said.

"PMI gives employees access to critical early diagnosis and treatment faster and affords them greater choice over their preferred hospital and consultant, and even access to drugs not widely available on the NHS. Some will also include access to virtual GPs which can be speed up a diagnosis for people during the pandemic.

"This is going to be a valuable benefit for employees in the future and something that can help companies stand out as an employer of choice. Companies that look after their employees can also expect a healthier, more motivated and productive workforce, with less absenteeism due to ill health. However, its important companies don't just opt for the first policy they find, as it's not a one size fits all"

Brennan added that healthcare benefits can be complex, suggesting that health insurance offerings can be tailored to suit budgets, even for smaller firms. "Often companies don't know what to look for or are unable to access the best deals," she said. "We recommend they seek advice from a qualified broker, such as Howden, who can do all the leg work and be able to find the level of cover that is tailored to the profile of the workforce and works for their budget."

Cancer pathways

The pandemic is also driving the usage of cancer pathways provided by insurers.

Professor Gordon Wishart, chief medical officer at Check4Cancer, a provider of early detection and genetic services in the UK added: "With Covid-19 restrictions in place until later in 2021, and against the massive disruption of cancer services in 2020, we have seen increased activity across our cancer services.

"Many insurers now provide their members with access to our diagnostic cancer pathways but, with reduced access to NHS screening, our corporate cancer screening activity has significantly increased interest in our cancer risk questionnaire (MyCancerRisk) that identifies those employees at ‘higher risk' of six common cancers so that they can access company-paid screening."