Majority of young couples face income shock

Couples in their 20s have a high risk of missing work for two months or longer, LV=’s Risk Reality Calculator has shown

Figures published in LV='s new Fuel for Life online report for protection advisers have revealed the probability of income shocks for young couples due to serious illness or death.

According to its Risk Reality Calculator, couples in their mid-20s have almost two in three chance (63%) of being unable to work for two months or longer before they retire.

The combined risk of a 26-year-old couple experiencing any of these events rises to 70%.

According to LV=, the coronavirus pandemic has further highlighted the need for households to protection their income from illness and accidents, with a recent survey revealing that 4% of adults had bought a new protection product in the last three months.

Debbie Kennedy, protection director at LV=, said: "We believe that protecting income is the bedrock of financial resilience and many are still vulnerable to unforeseen shocks that can affect their daily lives.

"In light of the nation entering the third national lockdown, LV= is determined to continue supporting members who are facing tough economic conditions.

"We will continue our support for financial advisers and build on the work we did last year. In 2020 we introduced our ‘refreshinar' programme, a series of webinars to support advisers, which was attended by more than 10,000 advisers. Nearly 4,000 have already signed up to our early 2021 sessions."

According to the report, LV= collectively paid £3.2m in income protection and personal sick pay claims between March and October last year, supporting over 1,000 customers. Cancer and musculoskeletal conditions were the most commonly claimed for conditions.

It also revealed that over 193 LV= members who suffered financial distress due to Covid have benefited from payment breaks, resulting in £29,500 of waived premiums.

LV= continues to offer payment breaks to those struggling to pay premiums until 30 April 2021, with cover remaining in place, it said.