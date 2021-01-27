Omnia Protect takes over Lifecover.com

Bret Jackson took on the role of head of marketing at Lifecover.com last August

Bret Jackson leads charge and forms partnerships in bid to take brand to next level

A range of partnerships and a senior hire has led to Omnia Protect securing the Lifecover.com brand, COVER has learnt.

Omnia Protect managing director, Bret Jackson, took on the role of head of marketing at Lifecover.com, a protection broker and lead generation firm, last August. He later became head of operations.

Lifecover.com has also partnered with Engaged Resource, which saw it build a bespoke CRM, and service provider Auxilium Partnership, while also establishing a number of commercial tie-ins and working closely with insurance providers, the firm said.

Bret Jackson, managing director at Lifecover.com said: "I am pleased that I have the opportunity to make a personal dream a reality. The support from partners such as Auxilium and Engaged Resource has helped us to go live faster than I could have expected."

Mark Graves, managing director at Auxilium said: "Omnia has exciting plans for Lifecover.com and we look forward to supporting Bret in the new direction he is taking the business."

Last year, Samantha Fretwell was appointed chief financial officer and Paul Hodgson was named as dialler manager for Lifecover.com.