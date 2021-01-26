ActiveQuote develops 'revolutionary' sales process

The protection comparison website and broker firm is using machine-learning algorithms

A sales process that has helped increase conversion rates by 30% has been developed by ActiveQuote with the help of Cardiff University.

Named ‘Rubee', the process uses machine learning algorithms to identify customers who are most likely to buy a product, as opposed to just browsing. It does so by allocating a score to every enquiry and this informs the order and frequency of the customer contact strategy. ActiveQuote can use this data to focus on the customers with the highest intent.

It will also be helpful in driving future developments, including assigning enquiries to specific adviser skillsets as well as supporting customers who are most likely to lapse mid-term or decline the policy at renewal, said the firm.

Created with the help of Cardiff University's School of Computer Science and Informatics, the system, which has been in place for two months, has already increased the firm's private medical insurance (PMI) conversion rates by 30% and it is hoped positive results will also be achieved in the protection space.

According to Luke Ashworth, founder of Adviser.ai, the technology is hugely needed as it will help prevent sales leads being overused and abused by brokers. "This is revolutionary," he told COVER. "Outbound calling to customers with lower intent not only costs companies a fortune, it also has the potential to cause immeasurable damage to brands and the customer's view of our industry as a whole. It's so great to see a company embracing such a forward-thinking technological approach to create a better journey for their customers."

‘Sophisticated'

The project came about after ActiveQuote CEO Rob Saunders decided to reach out to Cardiff University's lead data science and informatics academic Dr Yuhua Li to explore the potential of machine-learning innovation in the sales space.

Rob Saunders said: "Sophisticated data handling and processing capabilities are fundamental to our business strategy. We need to embed new technical knowledge and capabilities and transform our business model over the short, medium and long-term and this partnership will allow us to do that. What Cardiff University and ActiveQuote's development team have created will drive future customer contact strategies for new customers and existing customers for improved customer experience, increasing our sales and also improving our profitability.

"This use of algorithms has driven business growth by embedding and exploiting the data we already had in a different efficient and effective way. We are extremely excited about what Rubee will create for us as a business and how it will benefit our clients and customers as we evolve its capability. Innovation is key to keeping ahead of the curve in business, and this is allowing us to do just that."