HCB launches 'Health in Hand' service

Calendar of wellness support to help employers sustain the mental and physical health of staff

The ‘Health in Hand' service offers a rolling programme of support, documentation and ‘hands-on' clinics provided by HCB.

By providing a calendar of health and wellbeing awareness days alongside resources and a range of related support services, the offering is designed to help employers look after their staff, the firm said.

Jim Harris, managing director of the HCB Group, said: "In the uncertain world we are living in, companies and employers now, more than ever, need to recognise the importance of protecting the health and wellbeing of their staff. HCB have recognised this by creating ‘Health in Hand', a rolling annual programme of wellness support to help employers sustain the mental and physical health of their staff. We have already had favourable feedback to this service from a client who used one of our clinics which directly resulted in reduced sickness absence experience during the trial phase and are delighted to be able to make this programme available to all HCB clients."

HCB said that investing in staff health and wellbeing can improve sickness absence, as NHS figures show that more than one in four adults in the UK have high blood pressure. The World Health Organisation (WHO), meanwhile, has estimated that approximately 550 million people suffer globally with depression and anxiety.