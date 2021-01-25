Guardian hires Jeremy Gibson as CFO

He joins the executive committee alongside a slew of recent senior appointments

Jeremy Gibson [pictured], who has been acting on an interim basis at Guardian for the past 12 months, has been named as the insurer's new chief financial officer (CFO).

Previously he served as CFO and director for wealth manager Sanlam UK and held the role of non-executive director of Nucleus Financial. Before that, he spent seven years with Macquarie Bank in Sydney and the UK in its banking and financial services division, after starting his career as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst and Young in South Africa.

Katya MacLean, Guardian CEO, said: "I'm delighted to appoint Jeremy as CFO on a permanent basis, to complete our new executive committee. He's well known to the team, having successfully acted as interim for the past year, and has played a key role in the strong growth of the business during 2020. We're looking forward to building on that success during 2021, to bring our award-winning protection to more families that need it."

The appointment of Jeremy Gibson sees the completion of the Guardian executive committee, following the hire of Hilary Banks as sales director, Jacqui Gilles' promotion to marketing and proposition director and Nischal Singh as actuarial director in December.

They sit alongside CEO Katya Maclean, COO Duncan Mosely and CTO Linda Holmes, while Peter Mann remains Guardian chairman.