Over half of households worse off financially due to Covid

Almost 40% of UK households struggling to afford January, research suggests

January is a tough month for many families in the UK every year, but the far-reaching financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic are making it even more challenging than usual for more than a few, a new study has suggested.

On top of darker nights, miserable weather and a lack of funds following an expensive festive period, 93% of the UK had their pay date in December brought forward, the research from Lowell revealed.

The survey of 1000 also found that 51% of households are expecting to be worse off financially due to Covid-19, while 39% said they were likely to struggle during January - an increase of 32% from last year.

Additional borrowing can create what feels like a never-ending cycle, increasing household debt every month which can become difficult to manage.

When asked why they will struggle to keep afloat, 40% said Christmas spending will reduce disposable income, 22% put it down to a longer month following changed pay dates and pre-Christmas sales made 15% spend more.

In order to cope financially, 23% said they would use credit cards, 17% said they would take money out of savings, 10% and 9% planned to turn to loans and pay day loans respectively, while 8% intend to borrow money from family or friends.

John Pears, Lowell UK managing director said: "At Lowell, we realise the global pandemic has had a huge impact on many households.

"Our recent report on the pressures of Christmas showed an increase from 2019 of people intending to use credit to fund Christmas 2020. This latest report shows households reaching out to credit providers yet again in January to counteract the struggles they face. The additional borrowing can create what feels like a never-ending cycle, increasing household debt every month which can become difficult to manage."

Pears added that those feeling financial pressure can reach out for support and pointed to a list of organisations who can help here.