Canada Life extends support services to group IP clients

A range of virtual services are to be rolled out to its group income protection customers

Following the introduction of WeCare to its SME customers - via its CLASS platform - in May 2020, Canada Life has extended it to its group income protection (GIP) customers.

The insurer said the move has been prompted by increase demand and good feedback from employers.

Launching on 1 March for GIP clients, the service will provide a range of virtual services such as GP consultations, second medical opinion, smoking cessation support, mental health services and life event counselling, as well as burnout prevention, diet support and get-fit programmes.

Canada Life has also added legal and financial assistance to WeCare and services provided by the EmployeeCare employee assistance programme (EAP) will be transferred to WeCare.

Dan Crook, protection sales director, Canada Life said: "Receiving great feedback and seeing such high utilisation from the initial WeCare customers, we decided it made sense to consolidate all our support services in one place. As the UK's leading provider of group insurance products, we see this as an evolution of how we deliver support - not only to employees but to their families too - which is especially important in the current environment.

"For the first time we put the control into the hands of people who need help, by offering a wide range of services including GP access, mental health and burnout prevention, alongside holistic support including bespoke nutrition and health coaching.

"Whilst some people are struggling in the Covid crisis, others are taking the opportunity, especially of no-commuting time, to eat better and to get fit and so whatever an individual needs, we can be there for them. Furthermore, we have enhanced the WeCare service to replace many of the EAP components, including the addition of legal support and financial health.

"We have worked with Teladoc to evolve WeCare to meet the needs of our customers and ensure that our support services mirror the way people increasingly want to access health and other services. Employers and their employees will be able to access a modern, technology-based level of support we believe is simply not available elsewhere."