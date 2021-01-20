Paul White announced as new chair of GRiD

Head of technical for Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing takes over from Steve Bridger

Group Risk industry body, GRiD has announced a new chair, as Steve Bridger's tenure in the role comes to an end.

Paul White [pictured], head of technical for Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing takes up his role this month.

Paul White, new chair of GRiD said: ‘Some 30% of employees in the UK benefit from participation in one or more group risk arrangements, which of course is great for them, but we have more to do and GRiD has an important role to play in that. Group risk has never been more needed, or indeed appreciated than right now, and we have an opportunity to build on this. From our work representing our members' views in lobbying government and responding to consultation papers, through to raising awareness of the benefits of group risk to employers, and training members to help them deliver high quality advice, we're incredibly proactive and it's great to see the results.

"I'd like to recognise the work of my predecessor, Steve Bridger and thank him for all his contributions and I look forward to building on his good work."

Bridger, who started as GRiD chair in February 2018, was appointed managing director of Aviva's UK health business in March 2020 after serving as managing director for group protection for the insurer.