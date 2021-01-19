Richard Kateley to retire from Legal & General

Head of intermediary development for insurer will step down at end of April

With the pandemic bringing him a new perspective on life, Richard Kateley has decided to retire from Legal & General, he has told COVER, for "multiple reasons".

"Last year focused my mind towards my own mortality, with two friends between in their early fifties passing away due to coronavirus," he said.

After reflecting on his own wife's heart surgery, which she's now recovered from, and assessing their own position with no kids and no mortgage left to pay, Kateley, at the age of 54, has called time on his role as head of intermediary development at the insurer.

"Time has become a reality and it really is a valuable thing," he told COVER. "I want to take this opportunity to do some things I've always wanted to do like travel and spend more time with my wife."

Kateley steps down from his L&G role at the end of April however he does not want to walk away from the industry altogether and hopes to continue to support the wider protection industry by playing a role alongside working groups and industry bodies such as the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) to continue his passion to get more people to talk about protection and the good it can do. "That is if they think I can add value" he added. At the end of 2020, he was named as the IPTF's 'Income Protection Champion of the Year'.

He started at Legal & General in 1987, serving as head of intermediary development as well as key accounts director for various areas, including protection. This week, L&G started recruiting for his replacement.