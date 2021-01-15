Suzy Esson joins Holloway Friendly exec team

Suzy Esson has been appointed to the newly form role of director of operations at Holloway Friendly

Head of operations promoted to position of director of operations at income protection mutual

The newly formed director of operations role will help oversee the development of the society's front services for its members and their advisers, while leading the underwriting, new business, claims and member services functions, said Holloway Friendly.

Suzy Esson will also assume the additional responsibilities of developing Holloway's people strategy, the mutual added.

Esson, who previously held the role of head of operations, joined Holloway Friendly as head of member services in May 2017 from Capita.

Her role was expanded in 2019 to encompass more of the operational elements of the society and she has been instrumental in developing operations for claims, underwriting and servicing departments, including the more inclusive mental health underwriting approach launched a year ago.

Holloway CEO, Stuart Tragheim, said: "I'm delighted that Suzy is joining our executive team as director of operations. Suzy's continued passion and drive for putting the members at the heart of everything we do shines through in everything that she does. Over the past few years, she has developed and delivered significant changes which has allowed us to make a real difference for our Members and Advisers. I know she will continue to make great strides forward in her new role to ensure we continue to offer a market leading service to all."

Suzy Esson added: ‘I am thrilled to be taking on a new challenge within the society. It's really important to me and my team that we offer the best service we can, whether that's during underwriting, when a member makes a claim or if we're dealing with day-to-day enquiries. I am committed to ensuring we continue to deliver great service and drive operational efficiencies, but more importantly, that we're here for our Members when they need us the most."