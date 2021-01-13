ActiveQuote appoints new head of technology

UK protection comparison website welcomes Neil Williams to lead its tech division

The UK health and protection insurance comparison service based in Cardiff, ActiveQuote, has appointed Neil Williams as its new head of technology.

Most recently responsible for the development of bt.com, BT Sport and PlusNet's new websites, he brings more than two decades of technology leadership with him to his new role with ActiveQuote.

Previously he worked with corporates including KPMG, Proctor & Gamble, Credit Suisse and Abu Dhabi Government Services, and was invited to present at the International Conference on Information Quality at MIT, on Data Quality and Agile Methodologies in a business environment.

The father of two is also an ex-rugby player turned triathlete who has completed two Ironman races, and is a proud ambassador for Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Neil Williams said: "I'm thrilled to have joined the team at ActiveQuote. Technology has always been an exciting and evolving space, and never more so than in the current climate, where technology has kept so many businesses operating and so many people connected.

"ActiveQuote has fully embraced new ways of working during this time, as well as bringing some exciting technological developments forward for the benefit of the UK insurance industry as a whole."

"It is hugely exciting to have been given the opportunity to support the senior team in driving the next phase of growth at ActiveQuote forward, therefore, in these extraordinary times we continue to find ourselves in."

Rob Saunders, CEO at ActiveQuote, said: "It fantastic to have Neil on board, who brings with him a wealth of experience at what continues to be a hugely transformational time for the insurance industry as a whole.

"We are committed to consistently pushing technological boundaries here at ActiveQuote for the benefit of our partners and UK consumers alike, and Neil's appointment will help strengthen our approach no end."