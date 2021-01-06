Legal & General appoints new medical officer

Dr Tarun Gupta will provide medical opinion on complex group risk cases and thought-leadership on clinical issues

An NHS GP, clinical commissioner and occupational physician, Dr Tarun Gupta currently serves as clinical lead for mental health for the largest clinical commissioning group (CCG) in England. He's a committee member for National Institute for Health & Care Excellence (NICE) and a specialist advisor to the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Outside of the NHS, Dr Gupta works as an occupational physician as an occupational physician to several large and SME clients across various industries. He started his career in investment banking with Goldman Sachs after studying philosophy, politics and economics at University of Oxford where he received a first before pursuing graduate-entry medicine. Currently, he is completing his executive-MBA equivalent at Harvard Business School.

With personal interests in mental health and occupational health, Legal & General said Dr Gupta he will provide medical opinion on complex group risk cases to help improve decision-making and thought leadership on clinical issues.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at Legal & General, said: "I am delighted to welcome Tarun to the group protection team. He joins at a time when the NHS primary care sector is seeing monumental change in the way it operates. And at a time when occupational health is also shifting focus, becoming more focused on prevention to help meet employer and societal healthcare goals. Tarun's experience here will prove invaluable, as will his ongoing support to the claims team which will include training as well as complex case reviews."

Dr Gupta commented: "I am thrilled to join Legal & General and look forward to working with the underwriting and claims teams as they continue to build on the level of technical expertise they provide their clients and expand their proposition further.

"The demands on clinicians are changing and I believe we all need to have not just up-to-date knowledge of the latest evidence-base for clinical problems, but also a much greater understanding of the macro environment our working age patients face to be truly effective. I believe my role in the private sector compliments my NHS work in this context and I look forward to sharing this experience with the team."