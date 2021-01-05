Further and Trustedoctor merge to create 'borderless' health insurance

PMI provider and digital health-tech platform team up to offer 'affordable' healthcare

A merger between two firms will establish a "first of its kind" healthcare insurance solution, according to the people behind it.

Private medical insurance (PMI) specialist, Further, which focuses on cross-border insurance solutions for serious illnesses, and Trustedoctor, a platform offering an international network of medical experts, have combined to provide "affordable solutions" for the treatment of serious medical conditions via insurers and employers.

As a result, patients around the world will be offered access to international specialists and hospitals both in person and through virtual consultations.

Insurers and employers that sign up to Further can now provide access to the Trustedoctor platform to allow patients share medical records and discuss these during video consultations with the ability to live-stream important data, serving as a one-stop-shop for medical discussions, the firm said.

Further, which was rebranded from BDU International in 2019, provides cross-border health insurance to people across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The Trustedoctor platform offers online consultations, second medical opinions and other services to help patients manage serious conditions anywhere in the world.

The merger means the company will have business in over 30 countries and partnerships with over 300 insurers and employers.

'Borderless'

CEO of Further Frank Ahedo said: "By merging, Further and Trustedoctor are leading the way in affordable insurance solutions for serious illnesses. Both organisations share the same fundamental principle: a belief that it should be as easy as possible for patients with serious medical conditions to access the best medical specialists and treatment options, wherever they are in the world. Together, we will continue to remove financial and logistical hurdles faced by consumers that want to access the very best treatment when faced with a serious illness."

Greg Jarząbek, CEO of Trustedoctor added: "This highly strategic merger will create a new market-leader in borderless, complete healthcare solution and provide a unique opportunity for us to collectively grow our network of doctors and hospitals. This will ultimately mean that more patients see the benefits of world-leading medical expertise."