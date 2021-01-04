Healix introduces 'Long Covid' benefits for healthcare trust clients

It is expected that 45% of patients hospitalised for Covid will require ongoing support, according to NHS England

To assist employees with the immediate impact of Covid-19 and the after effects, Healix Health Services has introduced a specific package of benefits that employers can incorporate into their healthcare trust schemes.

In addition to a cash benefit for employees treated for Covid-19 in a NHS hospital, the package features cover for private tests and non-urgent treatments specifically related to Long Covid, including diagnostic tests, specialists consultations, mental health treatment, respiratory physiotherapy and complementary therapies.

According to NHS England, it is expected that 45% of patients hospitalised for Covid will require ongoing support and the ONS has reported that, including non-hospitalised patients, Long Covid is thought to be affecting more than 180,000 people in the UK currently.

Insurers must prepare for 'Long Covid'

Long Covid symptoms can include fatigue, brain fog, breathlessness and pain, with evidence published by the National Institute of Health Research suggesting that Long Covid can be categorised into four different syndromes: post intensive care syndrome, post viral fatigue syndrome, permanent organ damage and long term Covid syndrome.

"Although we know very little about Long Covid at the moment, evidence to date suggests that for some individuals the effects will be long lasting and treatment may be required on an ongoing basis", explained Keira Wallis, head of clinical services at Healix Health Services. "While this would not typically be eligible for cover under most healthcare schemes, at Healix we have decided to provide our healthcare trust clients with the option of including a package of benefits specifically related to Covid-19."

