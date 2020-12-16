Private healthcare returns to pre-Covid levels

Data from PHIN shows that in October private healthcare had returned to pre-Covid volumes

The Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) has revealed that the private insured and self-pay healthcare market has largely recovered following a prolonged period of reduced activity levels due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Although activity in October was estimated to be 7% lower than the same month in 2019, the estimated 64,000 elective admissions in this month was higher than the pre-Covid levels seen in February, PHIN has confirmed.

It added that this activity is trending in a similar pattern to the months before the pandemic.

This report follows data from August that showed there were more than 40,000 private healthcare admissions in the UK - more than two-thirds of the admissions in 2019. Those findings followed stats for June to July which showed self-pay and insured private healthcare admissions at almost 50% of 2019 figures.

Despite medical oncology growing to an estimated 47% of all elective private admissions during the height of the first lockdown in April, PHIN said some specialities were seeing higher volumes than before the coronavirus outbreak.

Gynaecology had 3,600 admissions compared with 2,900 in January, while its market share was up 2% from the beginning of the year to a high of 6%. Ophthalmology was also up 2% in market share at 11%, and admissions at a year high of more than 7,000.

Elsewhere, some specialties have not recovered at the same rate, with plastic surgery and ENT down on the beginning of the year both in market share and admissions.

Dr Jon Fistein, PHIN's chief medical officer, said: "We're continuing to see a strong recovery in the private healthcare market. However, while admissions were largely back to pre-Covid numbers, and the market share is broadly similar, it's still too early to say whether things are back to ‘normal', or what ‘normal' will even look like following this year of significant market disruption.

"The second lockdown will inevitably also have an impact, but overall the signs are promising for the sector."