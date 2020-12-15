LV= buyer Bain Capital 'very supportive' of protection plans

‘Business as usual’ for protection offering and ‘opportunity for growth’, says Debbie Kennedy

The acquisition of LV= by Bain Capital is a "real endorsement of the protection market", the insurer's head of protection Debbie Kennedy has told COVER.

"It's a great outcome for us," she said. "It provides us with the investment we need to not only deliver on our strategic plan but also to accelerate that growth. I also think it is a real endorsement for the protection market as a whole. Bain Capital had many choices to make for their investment so it does send a real signal that we're a strong and healthy market and an attractive proposition as well."

Kennedy added that Bain Capital is "very supportive" of LV='s protection plans, which will include broadening access to customers and finding "better ways" to do business with advisers and customers.

She also expects the deal to help improve the "competitiveness" of its protection products and help drive its digital capabilities forward.

Regarding its suite of protection products, Kennedy said: "It's very much business as usual but what advisers will see is continued improvement in terms of the type of propositions we can bring together and how they are serviced as well. I think there are some really exciting opportunities for us, so we're looking at how do we service customers that are in those non-traditional jobs, the gig economy for instance, and how do we bring younger customers into protection conversations?"

Bain Capital global head of insurance Matt Popoli said LV='s "strong independent financial adviser relationships" and "clearly established product set" had been an attractive selling point for the firm.

"We were impressed by LV='s initiatives to further improve its market position," he added. "Our principles and values are in direct alignment with those of LV= and we firmly believe in a shared vision for the future of the business."

"We look forward to working collaboratively to achieve these shared goals, which include delivering profitable growth, while preserving LV='s strong financial position and independence."

The insurer said that, as a result of the deal, the capital available for distribution is expected to increase by up to 40% - capital which will be used to increase payments to with-profits members.

LV= also confirmed all members will benefit from a cash payment to compensate for loss of mutual membership on the full completion of the acquisition, which is likely to be at the end of 2021.

The acquisition, still subject to approval, was first reported in June with LV= confirming discussions with Bain Capital in October.