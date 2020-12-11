18 million UK adults financially worse off during second lockdown

LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor reveals a growing number of people struggling financially during second lockdown

Some 36% of the adult UK population - an estimated 18 million - said their finances were worse off than three months ago, a survey of 4000 has revealed.

Only 11% said their finances have improved, while 26% - an estimated 13 million - expect their finances to get worse over the next three months and 12% expect their situation to improve.

As many as 20% - around 10 million people - said they have seen their income fall in the past three months, compared to 13% who said their income has increased, LV='s Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor also showed.

Some 13% have reduced the amount they are saving into a pension and 4% of people who hadn't retired at the start of 2020 said they have had to access their pension savings to make up for reduced income or redundancy. Almost one in 10 (8%) said they may have to retire later than planned as a result.

The survey also indicated that spending at the supermarket remains higher but socialising was down during the second lockdown, with 61% revealing the amount the amount they have spent on going out had decreased in the past three months and 30% said their spending in supermarket had increased.

'Reshaping attitudes'

Clive Bolton, managing director of savings and retirement at LV=, said: "Figures from the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor highlight just how difficult life has become for millions of people since the introduction of the second lockdown, and the finances of millions of people have deteriorated markedly since the summer.

"During the summer, loosening of lockdown restrictions led to an increase in consumer spending, a reduction in saving and an increase in spending on socialising. However, the second lockdown, increased company failures and redundancies are shaking consumers' confidence and reshaping their attitudes to savings and spending.

"Many people are reducing their long-term savings into pensions, while some of those aged over 55 have even resorted to drawing money from their pension to make up for reduced incomes or job losses.

"However, the development and introduction of vaccines is terrific news and we would hope to see an uptick in people's outlook in next quarter's Wealth and Wellbeing Monitor data as we start to see a return to a more normal way of life."