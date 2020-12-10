NHS to pilot 'potentially revolutionary' cancer blood test

The 'Galleri blood test' aims to detect cancers early by looking for abnormal DNA

The NHS is to trial a ‘potentially revolutionary' blood test that could discover a range of different cancer types is to be trialled by the NHS, the national health service's chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has announced.

Known as the Galleri blood test, it has been developed by the company GRAIL to spot early signs of cancer by seeking out abnormal DNA shed from cells into the blood. DNA from cancer cells often have differences in the chemical tags compared to DNA from healthy cells.

The test has so far only been trialled on people with cancer symptoms, however the NHS England pilot will find out it if can detect cancer in people with no sign of cancer.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK's chief executive, said: "Earlier detection of cancer offers arguably the single biggest opportunity to save lives from the disease, and tests like GRAIL's have great transformative potential. Large research studies of these tests are essential for determining if they're effective, and a vital step in getting them to patients, if proven to work."

According to Cancer Research, studies from GRAIL into the use of artificial intelligence to interpret blood test results have yielded some positive results, however there are still some unanswered questions due to fact it is very difficult to detect abnormal DNA circulating the blood.

Encouragingly, early trials show it is possible to pick up a large range of cancer types, including some that are considered difficult to diagnose early, including head and neck, ovarian, pancreatic, oesophageal and some blood cancers.

It is understood the NHS trial intends to put the technology to the test on a larger scale in a bid to iron out its limitations.

The pilot is due to begin later next year with 165,000 participants in total, including 140,000 people aged 50 to 79. This group will have no symptoms and will have annual blood tests for three years and those a positive Galleri blood test result will be referred to NHS for further investigation.

A further 25,000 people with possible cancer symptoms will also be offered testing once they have been referred to hospital in the usual way, to see if Galleri could be used to speed up their diagnosis.

Results are expected by 2023 and if intial trials are positive, it is expected the studies will be expanded to involve around one million participants in 2024 and 2025.