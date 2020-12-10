Shepherds Friendly expands income protection rehab

Rehabilitation and vocational case management services supported by occupational therapy

Shepherds Friendly has today announced a partnership with Enable Therapy Services (ETS) to expand the benefits and range of support available to its income protection members.

The partnership will provide rehabilitation and vocational case management services supported by occupational therapy to members who are unable to work due to incapacity or illness.

Shepherds Friendly said ETS can cater for moderate to severe requirements, as well as catastrophic injuries and illnesses, including brain and spinal injuries.

The support services build upon the friendly society's existing partnerships with counselling outfit CBT Clinics and physiotherapy specialists Vita Health Group.

Ann-Marie O'Dea, CEO of Shepherds Friendly, said: "Time off from work due to ill health can have a big impact on our members' overall wellbeing. Our new partnership with Enable Therapy Services, a market-leading rehabilitation provider, will focus on providing support to our members at the earliest possible opportunity.

"At Shepherds Friendly, we always place the member at the heart of our society and we understand that every income protection member's road to recovery is different. Therefore, we wanted to expand and increase our focus on the care and support services on offer, especially at a time when we see the NHS under pressure. Members will have access to the highest levels of tailored vocational support, all provided by specialist occupational therapist clinicians who cover the whole of the UK."

'Truly client focused'

Anita Devine, business development manager at ETS, added: "Enable Therapy Services are delighted, honoured and excited to be working collaboratively with Shepherds Friendly in supporting their members to manage long-term conditions, illness and returning to work. We appreciate that no two patients are the same which is why we offer a truly client focused rehabilitation service.

"We have been very impressed by Shepherds Friendly's personal and positive approach to understanding and showing compassion towards their members, by supporting rehabilitation, vocational support and independence. ETS has a wealth of knowledge in rehabilitation, condition management and vocational rehabilitation and we feel privileged to share our expertise with the proactive Shepherds Friendly team to the benefit of their members."