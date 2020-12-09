CQC: Teladoc Health in breach of regulation

Report finds digital health tech provider in breach of Health and Social Care Act

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found that Teladoc Health, the provider behind AIG Life's Smart Health offering, has been told it ‘must make improvements' in order to ‘establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care'.

The CQC stated in the report, published last month following an inspection in September, that the firm is in ‘breach of regulation' under the Health and Social Care Act for 'failing to ensure that significant events were consistently documented, discussed and recorded, with lessons learnt shared with all staff'.

Teladoc Health told COVER: "We have been able to demonstrate this [effective systems and processes], during the inspection and post-inspection, and provide evidence and further supporting information about how seriously we take this and where we have adapted our approach to better accommodate this in future."

It added: "There has been no interruption to the service, and we are confident in our ability to provide sufficient evidence and reassurance to the CQC with regards to this finding. Importantly, amongst the thousands of people whom we have helped, before and during Covid, with physical and mental health support, patient safety has never been compromised."

The firm also pointed out that the CQC stated in the report that it is 'consistently seeking ways to improve its service', something it sees as a positive.

Improvements

The CQC also stated that Teladoc ‘should make improvements' in two other areas, which included ‘continue making improvements to its clinical system and ensure patient information about previous consultations is available in an immediately accessible way'.

It also ‘should continue to improve' its complaints process and information for patients.

Teladoc Health said: "As part of our ongoing quality delivery programme, we are regularly reviewing our processes, protocols, training, and systems to ensure we are delivering excellent patient care and are always striving to build on our very high patient satisfaction and recommendation rates."

It added that the CQC states in the report that it has seen results of feedback data from patients, which showed 95% of patients would recommend the service and 93% were satisfied or very satisfied with the service.

‘Concerns'

According to the CQC, the inspection was undertaken in response to ‘concerns' it had received about Teladoc Health. However, it is unclear what the nature of these concerns were.

Teladoc Health said: "The CQC, as is their duty, did not specifically make us aware of what the reported concerns were. However, we hosted their visit at short notice and approached this opportunity with the openness and transparency that it requires. This is reflected in the overwhelmingly positive feedback about our service which is contained within the wider report."

While not confirmed by the CQC, Teladoc suspects that the visit was triggered due to the fact a planned routine inspection in March had been put on hold due to Covid.

'Open and transparent'

As the inspection was a 'focused' investigation and not a rated inspection, Teladoc Health is yet to be rated across its five categories (from ‘Inadequate' to ‘Outstanding'). This is expected to follow at a later date as it is subject to a CQC audit.

CQC assesses a company using five questions: Is it safe? It is effective? Is it caring? Is it responsive to people's needs? Is it well-led?

As well as finding the firm's prescribing to be in line with national guidance, a strong focus on staff development and training and routine reviews of effectiveness and appropriateness of care, the CQC also described Teladoc Health as having ‘an open and transparent culture'.

Teladoc added: "Of course, we take this and any feedback about our service very seriously. All our dedicated colleagues at Teladoc Health UK continue to focus our attention day-in day-out on the quality of care we are providing."

When asked about the CQC report findings, AIG Life declined to comment.