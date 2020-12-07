'Quarter of a million' with cancer dodged seeing doctor

Study shows that 29% of people with diagnosed conditions have avoided medical help during Covid

Research conducted by mammogram provider Zegami has estimated the extent to which people have avoided seeing a doctor or visiting hospital due to fears about contracting Covid-19 in recent times.

According to the study, almost a third (29%) of those with a diagnosed condition have avoiding seeking medical support, with women (34%) more likely than men (24%) to have done so.

The research from Zegami - which surveyed 1,021 people in the UK - also revealed that 254,000 people with cancer may have avoided seeking medical help during Covid, while 16% of people believe they have developed a medical condition since the start of the crisis but decided not to see a doctor. Some 101,000 believe this condition could be cancer, the study indicated.

Of those with conditions who have avoiding seeing a doctor, 21% said it was for mental health issues, followed by 14% who said they have skin conditions and 9% eye health issues, 7% heart conditions and 2% said cancer.

The research estimates as many as 3.16 million people have avoided seeking medical help for mental health issues during Covid.

The study follows a report in October that NHS Digital statistics show that there were around 26 million fewer appointments at GP surgeries during the pandemic, while Cancer Research UK estimated that 350,000 people in the UK missed out on urgent cancer referral.

Roger Noble, CEO and founder of Zegami said: "Our findings are very alarming. The NHS is currently running a high profile campaign urging people to get medical help if they think they have developed any medical conditions during the crisis, and to keep to any health appointments they have for existing conditions. Its Help Us Help You access campaign is backed by celebrities including TV chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nadiya Hussein, and actress Emma Thompson, and we fully support this."