Aviva makes underwriting changes to improve access to insurance

Aviva has introduced a number of underwriting improvements to its protection products

Following a review of its non-medical limits, Aviva has introduced a number of improvements to its underwriting approach to its protection products, excluding Simple Life Insurance.

Effective 6 December, Aviva is increasing the threshold at which it sends a client for a doctor examination, replacing these with nurse examinations at lower sum assured values.

It is moving the vast majority of routine exercise ECGs to a simple blood test to speed up the process, while also adding this test to its requirements for customers aged 50 and over who need to give a blood sample. Aviva's automatic underwriting requirements can be found here.

It also said it is improving its non-medical limits at younger ages for life cover and critical illness cover, increasing the threshold at which it requests medical evidence.

'Quicker and more convenient'

Robert Morrison global chief underwriter, health and protection at Aviva said: "These changes show Aviva's commitment to continue to make it easier for advisers to get their clients' cover on risk with minimal fuss.

"We're replacing 75% of doctor examinations with a Nurse screening, which is quicker and more convenient for the client, as it doesn't need to be undertaken at a surgery. We're also removing the need to undergo an exercise ECG for the vast majority of customers, replacing this with a simple blood test.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have introduced numerous changes to support advisers and their clients. These include protection premium deferrals for any customers experiencing financial hardship and support services, including rehabilitation support for income protection customers suffering from long-term ill health as a result of Covid-19.

"We're proud that throughout this period we have continued to offer cover to more than nine in 10 protection applicants."

Medical screenings

Aviva said it will request medical evidence as usual but continue to work closely with its medical screening partners on protocols and procedures in order to meet the health and safety challenges of Covid-19 through staff training on the latest guidelines, pre-screening customers before booking appointments, wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning and disinfecting equipment.

It added that Medicals Direct will be in touch with new and pipeline applicants to book screenings where required, while appointments are available for clients if they are happy to do so and have agreed to it.