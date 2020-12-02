Tenet Group teams up with UnderwriteMe

Adviser support group makes Protection Platform available to advisers to grow its protection business

The partnership means that Tenet Group - and the firms it works with - will be able to quote, underwrite, compare and sell with ‘buy now' prices from the UnderwriteMe panel, which includes at least nine major protection insurers.

The Protection Platform is comprised of a single question set for multiple lives, products and insurers in a way that removes the need to re-key data. It also offers fully integrated Defaqto ratings.

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, said: "Our aim at Tenet has always been to offer a broad range of products and services which cater for a variety of financial adviser and broker needs. We are always looking for innovative ways to add value to the firms we work with and believe the Protection Platform can certainly add another string to their bows. What UnderwriteMe has achieved with the Protection Platform is quite unique in the market and we believe that it could help advisers increase the amount of protection they provide to their clients, thanks to its ability to save them time by comparing both quality and price of cover."

Phil Nash, director of sales at UnderwriteMe, added: "The Protection Platform is growing rapidly, with many of the UK's most prestigious life insurance specialists using our software. The uptake of the platform throughout 2020 has been great to see with just over 250,000 applications submitted throughout the year so far. That's more than a 40% uplift on the same period in 2019. We are proud to add Tenet to that list of advocates and look forward to working with them in making available the Protection Platform to all the firms they are working with."

UnderwriteMe was recently named Best Technology Provider at the COVER Excellent Awards.