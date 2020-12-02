Insurers must prepare for 'Long Covid'

Claims should include long-term physical and mental health support, RedArc urges

Holistic and personalised support - similar to that already provided by insurers for condition such as cancer, ME and diabetes - is required for Long Covid, RedArc has urged.

The recommendation comes in light of concerns raised by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) about the potentially devastating psychological impact of the condition, which can include patients suffering from post-intensive-care syndrome and post-viral fatigue syndrome.

RedArc has therefore recommended that those suffering from Long Covid, which recently was estimated to be impacting around 60,000 people in the UK, should be provided specific external interventions such as respiratory physiotherapy (breathing exercises/techniques) and occupational therapy, which entails pacing to manage fatigue and help with memory problems.

Other suggestions include complementary therapy to aid sleep and reduce stress, talking therapies and physiotherapy to manage post-Covid MSK pain.

As the symptoms are variable and fluctuating, any care and support needs to be tailored to the patient's specific needs at that particular time with the flexibility to adapt as necessary, said RedArc.

Managing director Christine Husbands said: "The need for emotional support cannot be underestimated, particularly in these times when social interaction is so limited. The ability to rely on close family and friends for support during times of ill health has been taken away from many people, leaving them unable to cope with their symptoms in isolation and in desperate need of human support."

Chronic fatigue syndrome

The RedArc guidance comes after debate around how best to treat Long Covid, with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)/chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) experts becoming increasingly concerned about its apparent crossover with the new condition, which can lead to headaches, brain fog, prolonged tiredness and joint and muscle pain.

"It's extraordinary how many people have a postviral syndrome that's very strikingly similar to ME/CFS," a key US public health official, Dr Anthony Fauci, said in July. "They just don't get back to normal energy or normal feeling of good health."

Just last month, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) decided to no longer recommend graded exercise therapy (GET), which entails incremental increases in physical activity to build tolerance, as a suitable way to treat ME/CFS.

Separate NICE guidelines for Long Covid are expected soon and it remains to be seen if graded exercise therapy will be included as part of its recommendations.

In October, Paul Chrisp, director of the Centre for Guidelines at NICE, said: "Recovery from any infectious illness can take time and although most people with Covid-19 will recover completely within a few weeks from the onset of symptoms, we know that a sizeable minority will continue to have symptoms for 12 weeks or more afterwards, regardless of how ill they were initially or whether they were hospitalised.

"This is a new condition and there is still a lot we don't know about it. Our aim is that the post-Covid syndrome guideline will begin by setting best practice standards of care based on the current evidence but, as our understanding of the condition grows, be adaptable and responsive to new evidence as it emerges."

Layered approach

In a paper titled ‘Long Covid': evidence, recommendations and priority research' authored by doctors from Oxford University and Royal Berkshire Hospital, recommendations were made for a four-tier clinical service to be developed for Long Covid patients.

Recommendations range from tier one support which was mainly focussed on resources and support for self-care, through to community-based interdisciplinary rehabilitation in tier two, and specialist management of specific conditions in tier four.

Many insurers already have this layered approach to support in place for other conditions and so it could be easily adapted and proactively communicated to ensure that those with Long Covid also receive the support they need.

At the beginning of November, Legal & General launched its Long Covid-dedicated early intervention and rehabilitation support package for customers. It is provided by Vitality360, a pioneer of graded exercise therapy.

Husbands said: "It's true to say that for an unfortunate few, Long Covid is serious and potentially life-threatening but for most, it is likely to be a long-term chronic condition that could prevent them returning to their working life or normal activities for some time.

"Insurers are right to prepare themselves for a potential uptick in claims and this needs to include a comprehensive programme of support for those affected. In fact, those insurers who encourage their customers to access a Long Covid support programme may see positive results in their claims data too as it can mitigate the chances of deterioration."