WPA becomes 'first' UK health insurer to offer instant claims decisions

Instant health insurance claims authorisation added to WPA Health App is a 'big step forward'

Following further development, the WPA Health App now provides instant health insurance claims authorisation, meaning customers can make a claim and get an instant decision.

WPA has claimed it is the first insurer to do so in the UK health insurance market.

Building on the existing functionality of tracking claims and benefit limits, the latest version of WPA Health helps customers set up a claim and get initial treatment authorised in real-time without needing to speak to anyone, said WPA.

It added that policyholders can submit claims for cash benefits within two minutes with the majority being paid into the customer's bank account within two days, as well as access remote GPs 24/7 who can prescribe medication and refer to specialists.

Nathan Irwin, WPA's Chief Executive, said: "When suffering from a medical condition people want to access healthcare as quickly as possible. We believe we are the first health insurer in the UK to enable our customers to get their treatment journey started immediately when using the app. Our compassionate team will continue to help our customers on the phone, but for those customers who would prefer to interact with their health insurer digitally this is a big step forward."