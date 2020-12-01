Aviva revamps PMI for individual and SME customers

Aviva has enhanced Healthier Solutions for individual customers and Solutions cover for SME businesses

Aviva has introduced a new guided hospital option to help private customers select the most appropriate hospitals and specialists during a claim, alongside a host of other changes (effective 1 March 2021).

Now included as part of its Healthier Solutions and Solutions cover, the Expert Select option provides a nationwide choice of hospitals selected based on Aviva's clinical governmence framework, alongside external clinical ratings from the Care Quality Commission and Health Improvement Scotland.

During the Expert Select claims process, an initial call with claim consultants will assess the customer's needs and provide a choice of hospitals and specialists - an average of three or four. Information is provided to help them decide and Aviva can book appointments directly into a consultant's diary where available, or transfer the caller to book an appointment.

After treatment, Aviva will settle eligible bills with the treatment provider, guaranteeing no shortfalls on any eligible hospital or specialist charges for consultations, tests or treatment.

Enhanced cancer cover

Cancer cover and support is already included as standard on Aviva Healthier Solutions and Solutions polices, however Aviva has removed the 10-year limit on follow-up monitoring consultations, so there is no longer a time limit on such consultations that may be recommended by a specialist.

Cover has been extended to include preventative bisphosphonates, which studies show can help prevent certain cancers from re-occurring. Cover bisphosphonates for use in treating bone disease remains.

Customers will be alerted at the earliest point in the customer's treatment that cover includes molecular profiling of cancerous tissue to help clinicians determine the most appropriate and effective treatment.

In some circumstances, customers will be informed that they have the option to choose where they are treated - in hospital or at home if that's preferred.

Other enhancements

Additional changes to Healthier Solutions and Solutions cover include exemption of out-patient surgical procedures from out-patient limits.

Policy excess will no longer impact selected out-patient limits and/or other financial benefits limits.

Policy excess will also no longer impact routine dental and optical benefit limits claimed against.

Moratorium wording in customer and employee literature has been simplified to help them understand how Aviva deals with pre-existing conditions.

Mental health pathway

Aviva has also partnered with providers to enhance the mental health support given employees of its SME clients as part of its Solutions cover.

Key benefits include self-referral for assessment by a mental health practitioner, followed by route to most effective treatment, including direct escalation to a practitioner if required.

Support for adolescents (including dependents from the age of 12) and treatment options including online CBT as well as phone, video or face-to-face talking therapies and psychiatrist assessment.

A network of practitioners, including clinical psychologists, CBT therapists, psychiatrists and counsellors and EMDR consultants (for PTSD).

Mental Health Pathway is exempt from reduced out-patient limits unless the £0 out-patient limit is selected, in which case there is no mental health cover.

'Inclusive and sustainable'

Steve Bridger, managing director of Aviva UK Health, said: "We are focused on delivering private medical insurance solutions that meet our customers' needs for simplicity, quality and affordability and these values are at the heart of the attractive changes we are making to our individual and SME health insurance cover.



"Expert Select extends our quality guiding approach to our individual and SME customers following its successful introduction to our corporate clients last year. Alongside our diagnostic pathways and provider networks, it's designed to give customers quality clinical expertise and individual choice, whilst making private healthcare more inclusive and sustainable."