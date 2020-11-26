Almost a third of Brits more willing to talk about finances

Three quarters feel stressed about money however 42% are uncomfortable talking about it, report shows

Almost a third (32%) of Brits say that the coronavirus pandemic has made them more willing to talk about their finances, research exploring taboos around money by Lowell has revealed.

The survey of 1000 also showed that 42% of UK adults still feel uncomfortable talking about their finances, while 73% said their finances cause them to feel stress. As many as 31% said they worry about money every day, the report also revealed.

According to ONS data household debt in the UK has been steadily increasing in recent years, however the research highlighted that many people in debt are ashamed and embarrassed to admit it.

With the Covid-19 pandemic helping to raise awareness around financial issues, the report also found that 41% of those in debt who had opened up about it felt as if they had a clearer path to sorting money worries, 32% felt comforted and 29% felt relieved.

John Pears, UK managing director at Lowell said: "During these unprecedented and uncertain times, we understand that many people may be struggling.

"We encourage anyone who is struggling financially to open up to someone who they feel comfortable with, be that family, friends or support organisations.

"As our report shows, by talking about debt you may feel a weight lifted from your shoulders and get the support you need to become debt free."

Financial advice

Matthew Chapman, founder of MCAB and protection advice expert at Plus Financial Group: "As far as I can remember, we've never had a more contextual opportunity to discuss protection with consumers. Or an example of a life event that has been so widely publicised and experienced by everyone simultaneously.

"Whether highlighting the need for regular income, demonstrating how financially vulnerable we are, providing the perfect example of how income protection works (furlough) or simply showing how unpredictable life can be; Covid has provided the perfect advertisement for the need for protection insurances and how we, as advisers, can make it relatable to all.

"I'm not surprised that people are more willing to talk about finances now. Our financial vulnerability has been mercilessly thrust into the spotlight and no one has been impervious to the effects."

Recent research from Royal London revealed that those who had sought financial advice felt more financially resilient as a result, which in turn can improve emotional wellbeing.