Maternity leave costs UK women £3.2bn in earnings

Average salary for a woman during maternity leave is £14,835, which is £12,852 less than UK average

Women taking maternity leave collectively lose out on £3.2bn worth of earnings, a fall of nearly half their average annual salary, new research from Direct Line Life Insurance has revealed.

According to HR data, the average maternity leave comprises 30.5 weeks of fully paid and reduced pay leave which amounts to a total of £13,545 for the average annual salary for a first-time mother in the UK (£27,687).

The remaining 8.5 weeks, covered by statutory maternity pay (£151.20 a week), adds another £1,290 to create a total of £14,835 for mothers who take a full year's leave. This is £12,852 (46%) less than if they were working and a shortfall of £250 a week.

Collectively, this means that women taking maternity lose out on more than £3bn worth of earnings, calculated based on 731,210 babies born in 2018 and 7.9 million women aged 22-39 in the UK (34% in full-time work).

Financial strain

Meanwhile, a Direct Line-commissioned study of 2000 UK adults has revealed that more than half (55%) - some 29 million people - do not believe the statutory two-week minimum length of leave available to fathers is long enough.

An estimated four million workers are not happy with the amount of fully paid parental leave paid by their employer and only 32% are satisfied with the level of statutory sick pay they would receive if they had a child.

As many as 76% of recent of expectant working mothers have had to find a way to cover the loss of earnings during maternity leave, while just one in six (18%) are in a secure enough position to cover the shortfall, the study showed.

Cutting back on groceries and additional expenses like clothes were common ways to save money (28%) while others have been helped financially by friends and family (19%). One in six (17%) said their partner had to work longer hours or get a second job (13%).

Safety net

Chloe Couper, business manager at Direct Line Life Insurance, said: "Having a child is one of the most important life events anyone can go through and it's important parents are able to take time off work and focus on their new arrival. It can also be a stressful time and put pressure on the family finances, both from the cost of having a baby and from losing income. Where possible, parents may wish to set aside funds before their baby is born to cover the shortfall in earnings in order to have a longer period of parental leave.

"When thinking about a more secure financial future, new parents can also explore protection products such as life insurance and critical illness cover that will pay a lump sum if the worst happens, which can help provide a safety net for the family."

Working parents on the rise

Analysis of labour market data has found over the past decade, the number of parents in work has risen, with 93% of fathers and 75% of mothers with dependent children working, 4.5% cent and 8% more when compared with 10 years ago. On average, mothers work slightly fewer hours than non-mothers, clocking up 29 hours per week compared to the female average of 30. However, fathers tend to work longer hours than non-fathers, recording an average of nearly 39 hours per week compared to the male average of 37.

Only 1.8 million recent or expectant mothers (35%) plan to, or have already, returned to work on the same hours that they were on previously before maternity leave, compared to the majority (54%) of fathers. Meanwhile, one in eight (16%) fathers returned to work on a part time basis having had a child, with 11% working more flexibly and 3% not returning at all.