Health Shield announces 4% premium income growth

Health plan and wellbeing support provider Health Shield has announced its 2019 results

Health Shield achieved revenue of £42.9m last year, up from £41.3m in 2018.

Membership also continued to increase, with 113,000 members joining during the year. The society now covers 345,000 contributing members and their families.

Despite the challenging backdrop last year - articulated by an increasingly competitive health and wellbeing market and Brexit related uncertainty - the friendly society's premium income rose by 4%, the 19th year in succession it has increased, the health plan and wellbeing support provider reported.

There was a 1.4% increase in claims received, totalling 628,187 and equating to nearly £31 million paid to members in 2019. This amounted to 2,500 claims a day, on average: more than nine out of 10 were processed within two working days in 2019, Health Shield said.

The firm witnessed over 43,000 interactions with its employee assistance programme (EAP) provider, providing more than 8,500 advice and counselling calls and more than 1,200 counselling sessions. Its GP Anytime service also saw an average of 4,098 users per month last year.

It also reported that users of its NHS-approved Thrive wellbeing app increased by over 200% throughout 2019 and at the end of the year nearly 40,000 employees were receiving mental health assistance.

Its PERKS discount reward service is being used by 9000 user per month, saving an average of £3000 per person last year, it added.

'Fantastic achievement'

Health Shield CEO Courtney Marsh said: "I'm incredibly proud of the whole team at Health Shield. Achieving 4% growth in premium income - making 2019 the 19th consecutive year we have increased our premium income and consistently in excess of the market average - is a fantastic achievement, especially when you consider the backdrop: an extremely competitive health and wellbeing market and uncertainty around the exit and transition from the EU. These challenges will obviously endure despite all eyes being on the pandemic this year.

"Fortunately, over its 140+ years, Health Shield has become accustomed to riding and surviving many storms. This is due to the fact that we are continuously evolving in line with our unwavering overall aim - a commitment to excellent customer service and operating in the best interests of our members: namely our customers and our own employees.

"2019 represented a seminal year for Health Shield, which saw us rebranding the company, undergoing a complete digital transformation and launching a new digitally-enabled health and wellness proposition in the shape of Breeze: the three elements intrinsically linked and aligned with our ‘living and breathing' - as opposed to words on a wall - brand values: always listening, member focused and continually improving.

"Each and every one of our services is designed to help businesses and their employees stay in the best of health. And, although no-one could have predicted what was to happen in 2020, the developments introduced in 2019 could not have come at a more crucial time for our customers: nine in 10 UK CEOs now saying that conducting wellbeing initiatives is driving long-term changes to their business model as a result of Covid-19 and almost a quarter adding that doing so would have the biggest positive impact on their organisation's long-term reputation."