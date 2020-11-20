Cirencester Friendly adopts iPipeline e-sign software
Digital adviser registration
‘Fully-brandable, compliant e-signature and document-process automation solution’
Protection mutual Cirencester Friendly has adopted iPipeline's AlphaTrust e-sign and document process automation solution to digitalise its terms of business agreements (TOBA) and wider adviser registration processes.
Previously its TOBA process was manual and required paper-based wet signatures.
AlphaTrust provides a fully-brandable, compliant e-signature and document-process automation solution that securely digitises legally enforceable business records, said iPipeline.
Ian Teague, UK group managing director, iPipeline, said: "By adopting AlphaTrust, Cirencester Friendly has shown its commitment to improving the registration and onboarding experience for its adviser clients. This is another example of the diverse application of our AlphaTrust technology - not only will it improve processes for advisers, but it will also benefit the end customer as well."
Shirley Fell, operations director at Cirencester Friendly, said: "AlphaTrust will totally transform the adviser registration process and forms a key part of our overall digitisation programme. iPipeline's technology gives us complete control of the digital journey, allowing advisers to upload confidential information in a secure manner thereby increasing efficiencies, as well as helping us continue cementing our reputation as a forward-thinking Friendly Society."
