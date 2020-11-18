Richard Kateley named IPTF Champion of the Year

Head of intermediary development at Legal & General announced as winner of yearly award

Legal & General's Richard Kateley has today been announced as the Income Protection Task Force's (IPTF) Income Protection Champion of the Year.

The annual award, which is decided by IPTF judges Roy Mcloughlin, Jo Miller, Kevin Carr, Neil McCarthy, Alan Knowles and Richard Walsh, is presented to someone who has gone above and beyond to promote and/or develop the income protection (IP) proposition over the past 12 months.

Other names in the frame for the award this year included Rob Harvey, Johnny Timpson, Kara Gammell, Matt Chapman and Jeff Prestridge. Last year, it was awarded to COVER.

IPTF co-chair, Roy McLoughlin said: "Richard is one of those unsung heroes of our industry. Insurers promote training and education for advisers but Richard goes above and beyond and his passion for income protection is second to none.

"He is probably responsible for showing advisers more Seven Families videos than most advisers or insurers combined. He not only makes them integral to his training sessions, but endorses the fact that IP is as relevant to business protection as any other protection product. He also masterfully demonstrates the link to the group market and I would urge any adviser to attend one of his courses."