Critical illness claims falling as men put off seeing doctor

Two fifths of men have delayed seeking medical help due to the pandemic, survey reveals

As many as 42% of men have put off seeing a doctor about a health concern or have had a scheduled health screening delayed during the pandemic, a study by Aegon has revealed.

The survey of around 2000 adults in October also found that men were more likely to have had a schedule health screening delayed due to the pandemic compared to women (22% compared to 15%).

Aegon has highlighted that the volume of new critical illness claims it received between April and September this year is 24% lower than in 2019.

Early detection is key for treatment and better treatment for cancer means that survival rates after a diagnosis are improving.

Simon Jacobs, head of underwriting and claims at Aegon, said: "This is concerning news to receive during November - a month when men's health gets a lot of attention.

"Cancer is one of the main reasons men claim on their critical illness cover. Many men learn that they may potentially have cancer following a planned screening or doctor's appointment, so delays to any health screenings or appointments with a GP will potentially lead to many going undetected for longer.

"Campaigns like Movember have gone a long way over the years to motivate men to be more aware of their health and wellness. More men are taking notice of serious health concerns early enough to be able to treat them, which can save lives. It would be a real tragedy to see this deteriorate because of the pandemic."

The forgotten C

In a recent report, Macmillan predicted that across the UK around 50,000 fewer people have been diagnosed with cancer compared to last year. In England, urgent referrals statistics for August show activity is still 11% behind 2019 levels, with each month adding to the backlog.

Jacobs said that the impact of the pandemic and the reduction in cancer detection, which can be seen by the falling number of CI claims, is "worrying".

For the first half of 2020 Aegon has paid out less than a fifth on prostate cancer critical illness claims in comparison to what was paid for the whole of 2019 for this type of cancer.

"As the pandemic continues, we would urge people to seek medical advice should they have any concerns and if offered a screening appointment to do their utmost to make it happen if it is safe to do so," said Jacobs.

Cancer as a whole accounted for 52% of all male critical illness claims Aegon received in 2019. Prostate cancer was by far the most common, accounting for 27% of these cancer claims followed by cancer of the bowel, colon and rectum which accounted for 14% of critical illness claims.

Heart attack accounted for 19% of all male critical illness claims. Three most common male critical illness claims in 2019 were cancer which represented 52% (prostate cancer accounted for 27% of these claims), heart attack (19%) and stroke (10%), Aegon has reported.