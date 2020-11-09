'Milestone' reached as world edges closer to vaccine

The RNA vaccine uses an experimental approach that involves injecting part of the virus’ genetic code

The first effective coronavirus vaccine has been developed by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German technology company BioNTech, it is being widely reported in the media.

The revolutionary new RNA vaccine technology, which has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and has no safety concerns so far, is more than 90% effective, trails have shown.

Of the dozen or so vaccines in the final phase 3 stage testing, this is the first to show results and the developers plan to apply for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of the month.

Two doses, three weeks apart, would be needed, however the vaccine has to be kept below minus 80C to remain effective.

It is also unknown how long immunity lasts and there is little evidence so far to show its effectiveness for different age groups.

The RNA vaccine injects part of the virus' genetic code in order to train the body to make antibodies, while another part of the immune system called T-cells to fight the coronavirus.

Dr Albert Bourla, the chairman of Pfizer, said: "We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis."

Prof Ugur Sahin, one of the founders of BioNTech, described the results as a "milestone". The companies added that they will have enough safety data by the third week in November to take the vaccine to regulators.

Pfizer believes it will be able to supply 50 million doses by the end of this year, and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.