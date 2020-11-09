Vitality introduces corporate HRV lifestyle assessments

VitalityHealth has today announced its Vitality Lifestyle Assessment for corporate member organisations

The Vitality Lifestyle Assessment uses Firstbeat technology to measure heart rate variability (HRV), which identifies and monitors stress, recovery and exercise levels amongst employees.

The service is available to all of the insurer's SME and corporate healthcare member organisations with 10 employees at an extra cost of £2000 (plus extra for each additional employees above that).

The Firstbeat device is worn by those participating in the programme for three days, after which Vitality coaches interpret the results and provide a personalised report for the individual and an aggregated report for the organisation.

As part of this, information on approaches and ways for employers to further support their employees based on the results is provided. Progress against this is monitored for a three-month period, after which the test is repeated to monitor progress.

Vitality coaches offer recommendations and support to help employees manage their health, activity and mental health.

Andy Magill, head coach, VitalityHealth said: "We have long emphasised the holistic value of looking after health and wellbeing. By joining forces with Firstbeat to use data and interventions together, we are equipped to encourage more people to lead healthy lives.

"Having worked closely with organisations looking to implement health and wellbeing strategies for their employees, we know it's often difficult to pinpoint where to focus that effort. The Vitality Lifestyle Assessment helps us do just that as by using Firstbeat technology we are able to use accurate real-time data to suggest improvements and work with the company to monitor progress."

Firstbeat has reported that organisations that use its device are able to increase engagement in company wellness programmes to more than eight in 10 (88%) of employees and drive improvements in work efficiency, with 85% of employees of those having used the device saying they've increased their work efficiency. Additionally, Firstbeat has seen an overall reduction of sick days by up to 30% of those using the device, it found in June 2020.

Tim Wright, strategic partnerships, Firstbeat said: "At Firstbeat, our ambition is to help every individual reach their health, wellness and performance potential with science-backed confidence. Partnering with VitalityHealth - an organisation that share our passion for holistic wellbeing - is an exciting opportunity to do exactly that.

"By combining VitalityHealth's years of expertise and our technology, I am excited to see how the Vitality Lifestyle Assessment will support employees in introducing meaningful changes that support a healthy lifestyle and build resilience, and help employers across the nation optimize performance and wellness amongst staff."

The tool is recommended for specific segments or employee groups of an organisation, such as the senior leadership team or a specific department.