Online broker sees 104% rise in PMI sales since Covid-19

Health insurance policies sold through ActiveQuote more than doubles during pandemic

The UK protection comparison service and broker recorded a 104% rise in sales between April and September, its records show.

The results mirror research from Equipsme early this year which showed people considering private healthcare had almost doubled between the start of the pandemic and May.

ActiveQuote suggested that consumer demand for private medical insurance (PMI) is showing no signs of slowing as 2020 continues, with a further 28% rise on sales between August and September alone.

Rod Jones, Head of Partnerships at ActiveQuote, said: "We're really proud of the way the ActiveQuote team has adapted to meet the needs of our customers during this challenging time, whilst having to adapt to a new way of working themselves.

"We also have a great relationship with our partner providers, who have in turn been working hard to adjust their product offerings in line with consumer demand, and I think it's fair to say the results of these two factors combined pretty much speak for themselves with these sales figures."