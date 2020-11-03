Legal & General launches 'long Covid' early intervention

Group protection provider adds care package for employees who are displaying symptoms of ‘long Covid’

Research by King's College London in September revealed that up to 60,000 in the UK were suspected of suffering from prolonged Covid-related ailments for more than three months, while an estimated 300,000 people were reporting symptoms lasting longer than a month.

According to the NHS, medical evidence and patient reports suggest that around 10% of Covid patients are suffering for more than three weeks after infection, with symptoms ranging from breathlessness, chronic fatigue, ‘brain fog', anxiety and stress.

Last month, we reported that the NHS is to spend £10m on a network of clinics for people with 'long Covid'.

Legal & General's new Long Covid Intervention Package, which is delivered by rehabilitation specialists Vitality360, will be available to employees experiencing fatigue and associated symptoms following Covid-19.

The package includes eight hours of therapy assessment and rehabilitation time. Clients can get an assessment via telephone or video call, medical advice and signposting over video call. Each employee will receive bespoke treatment tailored to their physical symptoms, with further psychological support provided by Legal & General's cognitive behavioural therapy and employee assistance services.

Employees will be referred to Legal & General by their employer following an absence of four to six weeks, whereupon they will be assessed by a rehabilitation specialist from Vitality360's multi-disciplinary team if it is determined their absence is due to long Covid.

The assessment will look at the employee's current situation, including past medical history, presenting symptoms and the impact of these symptoms on their functional and vocational capacity. The specialist will then advise on whether further medical investigation is needed and, if not, will provide seven more therapy sessions to further support the employee as they return to work. The specialist will also provide advice regarding a realistic work plan, which the employee can pass on to their employer as appropriate.

Tailored support

Charlotte Bray, rehabilitation and clinical lead at Legal & General, said: "It's clear that long Covid is having a debilitating effect on many people, some of whom are unable to work due to fatigue and other symptoms. Our Long Covid Intervention Package will support employees with strategies that help them self-manage these symptoms so they can get back to work and everyday life, as well as signpost them to further care if necessary. It's still early days in the treatment of long Covid, but we believe the specialist and bespoke advice and care available via our new package will equip employees with the means to recover from the long-term symptoms of this terrible disease."

Beverly Knops, executive manager and specialist occupational therapist at Vitality360, said: "While the effects of long Covid are still not fully known, we have seen that people are experiencing debilitating symptoms and some have been diagnosed with post-viral fatigue syndrome. Fatigue and associated symptoms can interfere with every aspect of day-to-day life, so being supported with strategies and learning how to cope can really help reduce its impact. This is why Legal & General's Long Covid Intervention Package is so welcome; it will really help employees gain the confidence to get back to work in a way that suits their individual needs."