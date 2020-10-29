Jack Whitehall and AXA Health CMO team up for 'feel-good' campaign

Two thirds of Brits believe enjoying activity is more important than reaching goal, research shows

Newly rebranded AXA Health has teamed up with comedian, actor and author Jack Whitehall as part of a new ‘Feelgood Health' campaign.

The initiative, which aims to show that staying fit and healthy can be fun, saw the A League of Their Own star embark on a series of challenges alongside AXA Health chief medical officer Dr Annabel Bentley, which included a forest walk with a dog.

The campaign is backed by research from the health insurer which found that 83% of Brits agree that committing to health regime in the long-run is easier if it's enjoyable. One in six feel a ‘no pain, no gain' approach has its place, while more than a third (39%) said doing what they love is vital for their health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, 40% of Brits said they believe good mental health is the foundation of physical health, the survey found.

Jack Whitehall said: "I wanted to be part of this campaign as AXA Health is speaking my language. This is the sort of healthy that isn't about 5am starts and being shouted at by a personal trainer. I know that works for some people, but it's just not for me.

"Instead, Dr Annabel turns up with a Chihuahua ready for a dog walk… I mean give me that over an ultramarathon any day. We did some fun, feel-good challenges to find out the sort of healthy things that anyone can do, things that focus on physical and mental wellbeing. Probably quite helpful as well given all the burgers I ate in lockdown. My kind of health - take a look and give them a try."

Dr Annabel Bentley added: "Health means something different to all of us. Only you know what makes you feel good. It might mean going for regular runs, or it might be borrowing the neighbour's dog for a walk. It could be gentle stretching or meditation or simply taking time to sit somewhere quietly and switch your mind - and phone - off.

"That's why we've launched our Feelgood Health campaign, to celebrate all the ways that people enjoy working on their wellbeing and inspire people to try something new. And it makes sense that, if you're doing something that makes you feel good that happens to be healthy, then you're more likely to keep up the habit. We're thrilled to be partnering with Jack Whitehall, someone we feel brings to life the very essence of Feelgood Health, and we look forward to everyone discovering their own Feelgood Health, whatever that means for them."

To coincide with the campaign, AXA Health has launched a Feelgood Health Hub.