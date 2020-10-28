Vitality launches benefit range to combat 8% fall in physical activity

Winter Pack offers Peloton access, fitness device discounts, Headspace and coffee at home benefit

Vitality is responding to an 8% decrease in activity levels seen within its members during the first week of October, compared to the average weekly level for September, with a range of benefits designed to encourage mental and physical wellbeing during the winter months.

Vitality said its data correlates with shorter days, colder weather and increased restrictions across the UK, while research by Pulse suggests that the pandemic is having a significant impact on the mental health of the nation, with one in five are more anxious and one in four more stressed compared to pre-lockdown data.

Vitality's Winter Pack builds on its Vitality at Home rewards range which was launched in April to help ensure its members got value out of its incentivised rewards and benefits at a time when gyms were closed and people spent most of their time at home.

Vitality witnessed a 19% drop in physical levels as lockdown landed in March, however more than £10m in rewards, benefits and access to workouts at home have been taken up by Vitality members between April and September.

Winter Pack

The pack includes six months access to home workouts on Peloton, with members able to earn Vitality points automatically when they work out.

Members can get up to 50% discount on selected fitness devices to help members track their workouts at home. The Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are available for £37 and £17 respectively, followed by monthly payments depending on how active they are (limited offer and T&Cs apply).

It also offers six months access to meditation app Headspace and coffee at home benefit with Caffe Nero, which includes 50% off on selected coffee products in store or for home delivery.

Additionally, the Rakuten TV Active Rewards introduced in March this year that gives members a movie on demand at home each week for staying active and earning points, has been confirmed as a permanent reward.

The protection and health insurance provider has also stepped up its social media activity, involving its brand ambassadors and Performance Champions, to encourage more engagement and bring attention to the new offering.

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality, said: "This year has been exceptional and changed our lives in many ways, with our own data showing many people are struggling to find time to look after themselves and their mental health, and keep active.

"In launching our new Winter Pack, we wanted to ensure our members receive further help, support and incentives that support them to find time to keep active - which we recognise will become ever harder with the long nights and winter weather - whilst at the same time encouraging them to consider their mental wellbeing, which for many people has been negatively impacted by the pandemic."