AIG Life overhauls critical illness to 'avoid unwanted complexity'

New critical illness approach has grouped more than 20 conditions into four broad headings

AIG Life has today claimed it has officially checked out of the critical illness (CI) ‘conditions race', with the unveiling of its latest CI policy revamp.

In addition to moving towards umbrella headings seen elsewhere in the market, AIG Life has grouped more than 20 conditions under four broad headings. These groups focus on specific surgeries or the impact on daily life for customers, not the name of the illness. If the impact is the same, the customer will be covered - whatever the name of the conditions. The headings are:

Degenerative neurological disorder

Reduced heart function

Surgery to the heart, aorta or pulmonary artery

Surgery via the skull

"These changes reduce condition numbers and represent a step change in CI market simplification, whilst enhancing the prospect of a successful claim", said Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life.

The new proposition has been welcomed by the Multi System Atrophy (MSA) Trust, which has been lobbying the protection industry to change its approach to critical illness. "A move away from an arbitrary list of conditions is a much fairer system for people and more insurers should be thinking as AIG has," said Karen Walker, chief executive of the MSA Trust.

"This innovative approach will give many more people the confidence that if they have a rare and terminal progressive neurological condition, like multiple system atrophy, they will in future be able to claim on their critical illness insurance," she added.

AIG Life said it has consciously avoided the traditional insurer approach of using long lists of medical jargon to demonstrate comprehensive product coverage, which, it said, creates unwanted complexity.

"AIG Life's philosophy is simple," added Helmont. "Our aim is to deliver fairer customer outcomes. First and foremost, each condition we include must benefit the customer and because our new grouped conditions are based on impact not the cause, our cover has broadened. It also means advisers can be confident that cover keeps pace with new medical developments and won't diminish over time."

Flexibility

As part of the proposition, term assurance with Critical Illness Choices offers a core of term assurance and critical illness cover. The customer can then choose to add enhanced cover, which also pays on a wider range of conditions including pregnancy complications, and add waiver of premium and/or total permanent disability if they wish.

Regardless of the cover chosen, AIG Life term assurance with Critical Illness Choices comes with its range of added-value services offering, Smart Health.

Child cover

Children's cover can be added or removed at any time too. For £7.50 extra, it includes critical illness cover worth up to £50,000, hospitalisation benefit, and, unique to AIG Life's insurance, cover for birth defects is also included.

If the child is unable to receive effective treatment for the condition in the UK and a prescribed treatment is available overseas, the cover amount will be doubled.

"Whether it's sneezes, tummy aches, or something more serious, our children's critical illness cover, along with Smart Health's every day services, can help families every step of the way," explained Tim Lewis, propositions manager at AIG Life.

'Great strides'

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert, said: "CIExpert has argued for many years that the current design mitigates against those consumers who suffer disabling neurological conditions which are not specifically named within the policy document. There are numerous rare neurological conditions which fall outside the scope of previous plans such as Rett syndrome, Alper's disease, Hertsmann-Strausler-Scheinker disease, Leigh's disease, Monomelic Alytrophy, Hallevorden-Spatz disease and Adrenoleukodstrophy (Lorenzo's Oil Disease). These are now covered by AIG plus some other conditions which may, but don't always, create permanent deficit.

"In truth, it's been an outrage that these consumers have been denied a successful claim by rigid plan designs and AIG has taken great strides towards resolving this," he continued.

"Additionally, whilst we all flap our gums regarding simplicity, very little has been done other than the occasional combination of conditions. More needs to be done but today's adjustments are strides rather than tip-toeing steps towards that end goal.

"Whilst the reimagining of its child cover has many excellent points it is true to say that the removal of early stage cancers and other valuable cover has weakened its value when compared with the previous plan versions. Much depends on the sum insured and whether the plan is decreasing or level but this is an area where advisers may feel concerned."

To accompany the launch, AIG Life has produced an animated video.