UK health insurers step up to offer menopause support

Partnership with Peppy will provide dedicated menopause support to VitalityHealth members from early 2021

Ahead of World Menopause Day this Sunday (18 October), Vitality has become the first private medical insurer (PMI) in the UK to offer menopause support to its members.

VitalityHealth members with a Personal Healthcare, Business Healthcare or Corporate Healthcare plan will get access to Peppy, an app-based digital health platform, from early 2021.

Peppy gives its users access to one-to-one text chat and phone or video consulations, as well as online webinars and exercise classes, with specialised practitioners able to refer members back to Vitality for treatment where required.

According to ONS data, women over 50 are the fastest growing workforce demographic in the UK and whilst the average age for menopause is 51, symptoms can affect those who are much younger or older.

In the UK, over 60% of people who go through menopause will experience symptoms at some stage and one in four will suffer severe, even debilitating symptoms that require adjustments to their life at home, and also in the workplace, Nuffield Health research suggests.

Dr Keith Klintworth, group COO and managing director, VitalityHealth said: "Going through menopause can be a challenging and isolating time for many, with the symptoms of menopause particularly debilitating for some, significantly impacting their day-to-day lives and in particular their work.

"With this in mind, we are proud to be the first insurer to provide a specific service to support our members physically and mentally through the menopause, further reinforcing our holistic approach to healthcare."

Mridula Pore, CEO and co-Founder of Peppy, said: "Menopause can be a life-changing event. We're thrilled to be able to extend our support and to see Vitality become industry leaders, ensuring their members have the menopausal support they need, when they want it and all at the touch of a button.

"In the future, we hope the provision of expert menopause support will be standard for all health insurance companies and we are proud Peppy is playing an integral part in that change."

Aviva

Aviva has also added Peppy as a form of menopause for its UK employees in line with World Menopause Day.

The insurer is also running a menopause awareness campaign, which will include seminars, for UK employees.

Danny Harmer, Aviva's chief people officer, said: "We need to break the taboo of menopause. Most people are familiar with the common, and sadly sometimes still ridiculed, physical symptoms of menopause such as hot flushes and night sweats. Less well known are the mental health aspects, including anxiety and difficulty sleeping, which can have a massive impact on performance and self-confidence. So it's no wonder that one in four women consider leaving work because of menopause - a loss of talent that businesses can prevent.

"Menopause need not be a barrier to a continued successful career. An open and empathetic culture, with proper training available for leaders, access to expert advice for individuals and supportive policies like flexible working, will help us better support our people, their partners and families during every stage of their lives."