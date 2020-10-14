Bupa launches stand-alone business proposition

Bupa Balance is a new proposition designed to help big businesses scale up their health benefits

A stand-alone health insurance proposition for businesses has been launched by Bupa to give employees access to a broad range of health services and expert advice on an outpatient basis to detect problems, diagnose symptoms, and provide support.

As well as covering diagnostic tests, consultations, treatment and therapies, Bupa Balance, available from 1 January, will enable individuals to get support and advice for long-term conditions such as diabetes and heart problems.

With early detection for serious illnesses such as mental health and cancer proven to improve outcomes, included in the cover are health checks to help spot common cancers and identify risk factors.

For women this includes a full review of medical history relating to cervical and breast health, and, if suitable, a cervical smear test to look for high risk HPV.

Men can also get a specific health check, with advice on the signs and symptoms of testicular and prostate cancer, plus a blood test which can help spot early signs of prostate cancer if needed.

Employees can also use Bupa's enhanced range of at-home health services. Bupa From Home offers direct access to diagnose symptoms of cancer, mental health, muscle, bone and joint problems, often without the need for a referral from a GP. Advice from nurses on everyday health concerns, treatment from GPs and support for children's mental wellbeing is also available.

Alex Perry, CEO, Bupa UK Insurance said: "Employee health and wellbeing is a top priority for businesses and now with the pandemic it is an even greater focus. We're seeing many companies reviewing their wellbeing strategies and broadening their healthcare support to create a healthier and more resilient workforce across all levels.

"Bupa Balance enables businesses to provide more of their people with fast access to a range of health services, helping detect and manage everyday conditions, so people feel their best and stay that way too.

"Providing speed of access to diagnosis and support is a critical part of the new proposition. With our at-home services, an employee can go from noticing a symptom to speaking to a specialist in minutes, and this can provide them with peace of mind, or the help they need as quickly as possible."