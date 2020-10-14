Hundreds of thousands miss out on urgent cancer referrals

Number of people who started treatment between April and July dropped by more than a quarter, new figures show

Figures from Cancer Research UK - revealed yesterday - showed that more than 350,000 people in the UK missed out on urgent referral to hospital with suspected cancer systems since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the nation at the end of March.

The data, compiled across various official sources, also revealed that the number of people who started treatment between April and July dropped by 31,000 - more than a quarter less than the same time last year.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK's chief executive, spoke to press about the "devastating impact" the pandemic has had on cancer services and patients.

Cancer survival rates already lagged behind other comparable countries before the Covid-19 crisis, she said. "But the pandemic has made this worse, leaving millions of patients in a backlog, waiting for cancer services, urgent referrals and treatment, and we at Cancer Research UK fear that this will mean poorer survival for cancer patients."

Even though hospital capacity is returning to pre-Covid levels and clinical trials are restarting, Mitchell said the NHS remains under severe pressure and warned that a second wave of the virus will only increase this strain "on top of winter pressures".

Matthew Chapman, business and practice protection expert at Plus Protect, said: "This is very concerning news and one of the saddest and most unfortunate side effects of the pandemic. Only time will tell what impact this will have. I suspect we will see a surge of claims once access to screenings and referrals return (if and when).

"It's such a shame because the insurance industry has worked so hard to introduce a more preventative and proactive attitude towards serious illnesses designed to benefit policyholder and insurer alike through early intervention however this situation has set us back somewhat."

NHS backlog now quantified, as industry braces itself