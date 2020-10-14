VitalityLife introduces 'immediate' access to underwriting decisions

Blood tests analysis during application and immediate access to underwriting decisions for advisers

VitalityLife has today announced two changes designed to speed up its underwriting process for customers and advisers which will be rolled out this month.

The introduction of Vitality's Evidence Analyser will enable its nurses to upload the results of member blood tests during a nurse screening so that an underwriting decision can be given without the need for an underwriter to manually review the results.

The life insurer has also added a VitalityLife pre-sales tool which will provide advisers with immediate day-or-night access to the likely underwriting decision for their client, such as whether an application will be accepted, on standard terms or rated. The entirely digital process has been developed by Munich Re Automation Solutions (MRAS).

Vitality has also committed to making underwriting decisions within one working day, with decisions available Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm.

It has also pledged to make its underwriters more available to advisers to discuss feedback on individual cases.

The changes follow the simplification of the Vitality offering last month, which came into effect at the beginning of this month.

John Downes, director of underwriting at VitalityLife, said: "We are always looking to create a more efficient and better underwriting experience for advisers and members alike so we are thrilled to be able to announce these new changes today.

"By introducing the VitalityLife pre-sales tool for advisers and Evidence Analyser as part of the screening process, we are able to significantly cut down the time it takes to receive an underwriting decision, making the process much more efficient and ultimately giving more time back to advisers.

"Our improved underwriting forms part of our overall approach to making our life offering simpler and easier for advisers. We believe that these underwriting changes coupled with better access to rewards and the tools and incentives to live healthier lives will make VitalityLife an even stronger proposition."

John Nelmes, director of Cavendish Online, said: "The changes announced today by Vitality, in addition to those recently made to its protection offering, show Vitality focusing on creating a sleek process for advisers and consumers alike.

"The new system is particularly both simple and smooth to use and quickly provides a good indication of Vitality's underwriting. As a result advisers can feel confident in quoting them to clients."